WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,211.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,036.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $962.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.