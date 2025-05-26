Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,981 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

