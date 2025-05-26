Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,962,000. LM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 71,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

