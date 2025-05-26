Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

