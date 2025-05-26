Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Onefund LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $205,093. This represents a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $539.54 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.15 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.09. The stock has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

