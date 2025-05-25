Two Sigma Investments LP Has $8.97 Million Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.52% of CTO Realty Growth worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 408,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,485,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.28 million, a P/E ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

