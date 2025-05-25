Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 256,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 229.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 1,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 469,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

DHT Trading Up 3.1%

DHT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.