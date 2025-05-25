Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Baird Medical Investment Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of BDMD opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Baird Medical Investment has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baird Medical Investment in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.
Baird Medical Investment Company Profile
Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
