Two Sigma Investments LP Has $9.64 Million Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 325,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in EVERTEC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 275,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 90,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on EVERTEC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,791.45. The trade was a 29.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,709 shares of company stock worth $9,560,936. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

