First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $24,523,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $23,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $19,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 332,168 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

