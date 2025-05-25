Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 351,151 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,151 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

