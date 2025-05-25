Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,566,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,890,000 after buying an additional 4,437,372 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,194,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,160,000 after buying an additional 134,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after buying an additional 649,258 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after buying an additional 366,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,764,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after buying an additional 210,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

