Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $17.12 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,279,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.09 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.