B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after buying an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after buying an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $390.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

