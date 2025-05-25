26,562 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $390.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.