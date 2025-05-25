Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,230 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LMT opened at $469.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

