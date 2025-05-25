Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPGI opened at $510.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.49 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

