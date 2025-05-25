Yellow Pages Limited (Y) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 16th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 0.4%

Y stock opened at C$11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.

