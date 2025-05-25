Yellow Pages Limited (Y) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 16th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th.
Yellow Pages Stock Down 0.4%
Y stock opened at C$11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82.
About Yellow Pages
