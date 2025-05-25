Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.51 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

