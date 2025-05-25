Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.1% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHA opened at $23.92 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

