The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,088 shares of company stock worth $8,105,928. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

