Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,065 shares of company stock worth $40,070,845. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

