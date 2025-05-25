Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

