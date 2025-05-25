Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BND stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.