Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.63. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $237.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.