United Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

