Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,539,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $184.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

