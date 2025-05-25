Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

