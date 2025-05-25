Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 201,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,713,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,719,000 after acquiring an additional 400,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.24 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

