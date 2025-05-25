Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires Shares of 2,186 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $127.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

