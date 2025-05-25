Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,892,000. Finally, Rolek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.13. The company has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

