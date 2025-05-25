Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Trading 1,557.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1,557.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.28. 2,945,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,028,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Fast Track Solutions Stock Up 1,557.4%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Fast Track Solutions Company Profile
Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.
