NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,079.69 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7,163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,809.19. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.