Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 2,585 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

BA stock opened at $202.49 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

