Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 133,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 211,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

CMMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chemomab Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chemomab Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Chemomab Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

