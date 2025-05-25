Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 15,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 68,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Battalion Oil Trading Up 1.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 137.74% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the first quarter worth $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

