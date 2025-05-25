Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $83.81 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

