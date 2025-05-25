Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Armis Advisers LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,721,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 255,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,031 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 245,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 243,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76,525 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.8%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

