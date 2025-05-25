1,980,000 Shares in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Get GSR III Acquisition Corp. - Ordinary Shares alerts:

GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of GSRT opened at $10.60 on Friday. GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

About GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares

GSR III Acquisition Corp engages in the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or reorganization with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSR III Acquisition Corp. - Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR III Acquisition Corp. - Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.