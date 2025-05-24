Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 15,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vipshop by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

