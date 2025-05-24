Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CAO Sells $394,494.93 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $715.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $731.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $689.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.70.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.