Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.08. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 517,251 shares.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$309.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.38.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.