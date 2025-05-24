BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 534.66 ($7.24) and traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.77). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 569.42 ($7.71), with a volume of 486,491 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £463.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 534.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 564.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.75.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 18.54 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust had a net margin of 92.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other news, insider James Will purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.55) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($75,538.11). Also, insider Angela Lane acquired 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 527 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.53 ($50,930.73). 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

