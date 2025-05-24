Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$4.20. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 3,078 shares trading hands.

Maxim Power Stock Down 0.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of C$269.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

