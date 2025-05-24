Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$89.80 and traded as low as C$88.75. Bombardier shares last traded at C$89.46, with a volume of 3,513 shares changing hands.
Bombardier Stock Down 0.8%
The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.80.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.