Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $3.84. Evotec shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 153,406 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
