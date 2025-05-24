Brunner (LON:BUT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,376.83 ($18.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,316 ($17.82). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,358 ($18.38), with a volume of 46,635 shares trading hands.

Brunner Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,302.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,376.83. The company has a market capitalization of £589.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.67.

About Brunner

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

