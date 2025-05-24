Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,123 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,560,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $171.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.14. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,210.88. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,098. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

