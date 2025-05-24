Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,371,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,550,000 after acquiring an additional 648,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 258,586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,150,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,529,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,478,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,326 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of QFIN opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

