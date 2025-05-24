Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.40. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 26,375 shares changing hands.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.10.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

